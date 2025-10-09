John Swinney and Kemi Badenoch's pie-in-the-sky promises are why trust is low in politicians

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don’t worry Scotland, the solution to all our problems is at hand. For, after John Swinney leads the SNP to a landslide election victory next year and swiftly negotiates independence, every household could be more than £10,000 a year better off.

That’s the headline the SNP wants people to read from their latest independence paper but, as ever, the small print is important. It’s the SNP’s take on research by the Resolution Foundation, which found UK households would be £8,300 a year richer if average income and inequality was the same as other similar countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s a ‘big if’, and the SNP paper admitted the figure “does not mean Scottish households would instantly be more than £10,000 richer each year if Scotland was a nation state... Instead it shows... what we might be able to do if we were able to make our own choices...” Presumably it would also be possible to become substantially poorer if “our own choices” turned out to be the wrong ones.

John Swinney with the SNP's 'A Fresh Start with Independence' paper (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Moon on a stick, anyone?

While Swinney was fantasising about independence, Kemi Badenoch was cutting our taxes at the Conservative conference. She promised to abolish stamp duty paid on main homes, prompting calls for the SNP to ditch the equivalent tax in Scotland, LBTT, and pledged to scrap VAT on private school fees.

However, with the Tories on about 16 per cent in UK polls and an election four year away, she might as well have promised voters the moon on a stick to go with Swinney’s £10,000 pie in the sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No wonder trust in politicians is so low. The latest evidence for this comes from the Scottish Social Attitudes survey, which found 47 per cent trusted the Scottish Government to work in the country’s best interests, down from 61 in 2019 and 81 in 1999.