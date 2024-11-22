Why John Prescott was such an important politician – and not just for Labour

Former US Vice President Al Gore speaks of John Prescott’s ‘inherent ability to connect with people about the issues that mattered to them’

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the many tributes paid to Labour politician John Prescott, following his death at the age of 86, one by former US Vice-President Al Gore stood out. He said he had “never worked with anyone in politics... quite like John Prescott". Those familiar with his robust persona will not be surprised.

However, Gore, who met him during talks about the 1997 Kyoto climate talks, correctly identified why the former Deputy Prime Minister rose so high: "He possessed an inherent ability to connect with people about the issues that mattered to them – a talent that others spend years studying and cultivating, but that was second nature to him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Prescott campaigns for Labour ahead of the 2015 general election at an amateur boxing club in Redcar (Picture: Ian Forsyth) | Getty Images

With Tony Blair and Gordon Brown leading the New Labour project, they needed someone who could connect with left-wing, Labour traditionalists. As former Labour minister Peter Mandelson put it, Prescott was “the cement that kept New Labour together”.