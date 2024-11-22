Why John Prescott was such an important politician – and not just for Labour
Among the many tributes paid to Labour politician John Prescott, following his death at the age of 86, one by former US Vice-President Al Gore stood out. He said he had “never worked with anyone in politics... quite like John Prescott". Those familiar with his robust persona will not be surprised.
However, Gore, who met him during talks about the 1997 Kyoto climate talks, correctly identified why the former Deputy Prime Minister rose so high: "He possessed an inherent ability to connect with people about the issues that mattered to them – a talent that others spend years studying and cultivating, but that was second nature to him.”
With Tony Blair and Gordon Brown leading the New Labour project, they needed someone who could connect with left-wing, Labour traditionalists. As former Labour minister Peter Mandelson put it, Prescott was “the cement that kept New Labour together”.
Keir Starmer, John Swinney and Kemi Badenoch would do well to remember just how important it is for parties, whether in government or aspiring to it, to remain a broad church and how valuable the under-appreciated talents of politicians like John Prescott truly are.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.