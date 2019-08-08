John McDonnell's independence remark is causing Labour party crisis – Daniel Johnson

Responding to one constitutional crisis by embarking on another is not a solution, it is a recipe for disaster. That is why in its most fundamental sense, John McDonnell’s comments about a second Scottish independence referendum are just plain wrong, writes Daniel Johnson MSP.

Brexit, and in particular a hard Brexit, will create all manner of problems. Just yesterday we heard from supermarkets seeking permission to suspend competition law so that they can collude to direct food to where it is most needed, should a hard Brexit cause critical shortages.

What we have learned through this so-called Brexit process is that breaking long-established political and economic unions is both difficult and disruptive.

Therefore responding to Brexit with a proposition of 'Scexit' is wrong-headed. It would exacerbate problems not solve them.

Labour, therefore, should not be facilitating a re-run of a referendum we held only five years ago. We should oppose it, because these constitutional questions prevent us from investing in public services and reshaping the economy.

READ MORE: Labour at war over split on Scottish independence vote

For unlimited access to Scotland’s best news, sport and expert analysis, SUBSCRIBE to The Scotsman website here



Those are the areas that an incoming Labour Government should focus on. Indyref2 would be a costly distraction.

McDonnell’s comments are problematic for another reason. Kezia Dugdale won important powers for the Scottish Labour Party in her time as leader. Power over all policymaking and the rule book.

McDonnell has run rough-shod over the leadership and policymaking bodies of the party in Scotland.

Richard Leonard has been very clear and very strong on the constitutional question. A new referendum is “not needed and not wanted”.

Party conference has passed policy. Yet it would appear McDonnell only discussed this with the leader of the Scottish party after he had made his views public.

McDonnell is not only proposing more constitutional crisis as an answer to the current one – he is creating a crisis within the Labour Party itself.

Daniel Johnson is Labour MSP for Edinburgh Southern