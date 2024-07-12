Here's why Joe Biden has no choice but to quit US presidential race

US President Joe Biden needs to realise he cannot stand for another term (Picture: Samuel Corum/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Joe Biden’s latest gaffes, including referring to the president of Ukraine as ‘President Putin’, add to a catalogue of similar mistakes

Joe Biden’s repeated gaffes are getting hard to watch. It is desperately sad to witness an American politician who has done so much for his country – as US President for four years, Barack Obama’s Vice-President and a Senator for 36 years – cling on amid growing calls for him to step aside to allow another presidential candidate to take on Donald Trump.

His performance in the TV debate against Trump was terrible, as he stumbled over his words and lost his train of thought. We were told, unconvincingly, he had been suffering from a cold, or jet lag.

The latest missteps – calling the Ukrainian President “President Putin” and US Vice-President Kamala Harris “Vice-President Trump” – add to a catalogue of similar mistakes that demonstrate he is no longer up to the job.