Here's why Joe Biden has no choice but to quit US presidential race
Joe Biden’s repeated gaffes are getting hard to watch. It is desperately sad to witness an American politician who has done so much for his country – as US President for four years, Barack Obama’s Vice-President and a Senator for 36 years – cling on amid growing calls for him to step aside to allow another presidential candidate to take on Donald Trump.
His performance in the TV debate against Trump was terrible, as he stumbled over his words and lost his train of thought. We were told, unconvincingly, he had been suffering from a cold, or jet lag.
The latest missteps – calling the Ukrainian President “President Putin” and US Vice-President Kamala Harris “Vice-President Trump” – add to a catalogue of similar mistakes that demonstrate he is no longer up to the job.
As his own supporters increasingly accept the obvious, the problem if Biden refuses to stand down is that the Trump campaign will be able to say even Democrats don’t think he should be President. In a close race, that will almost certainly be decisive. If the world is to be spared Trump 2.0, Biden must go.
