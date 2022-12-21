The condemnation of Jeremy Clarkson for his appalling comments about Meghan Markle is quite justified.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not done anything to warrant being treated like public enemy number one (Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

However, the man who once punched a television producer on being told he couldn’t have a hot meal and was found by Ofcom to have deliberately used an “offensive racial term” about an Asian man who worked on a Top Gear episode, has inadvertently done Britain a favour.

Whenever society turns on an individual en masse, a 'class clown’ figure who takes things too far can prompt others to gain a sense of perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is clear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a sad falling out with some members of their family, as can happen to any of us. They have made criticisms that some feel have undermined the Royal Family, although none so serious as to warrant a response from Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the more hysterical commentary has virtually made them out to be public enemy number one. Clarkson probably thought he was joining in this ‘fun’ when he wrote in the Sun about how he hated the Duchess and dreamed about her being paraded naked through the streets and publicly shamed. The article has now become the most complained about in the Independent Press Standards Organisation's history.