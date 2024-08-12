It’s time to reassess what we mean when we say ‘people of working age’​ - Sarah Jackman

​Retirment should be treated as a more fluid concept, writes Sarah Jackman

The term “people of working age” typically refers to those in their late teens to mid-60s. However, it is becoming obsolete as it strengthens the misconception that the time for retirement is at a fixed point in time for all of us.

With more of us working past the state pension age, and that age slowly shifting out, it is key to view working life and retirement as fluid concepts. To keep up with this changing landscape, we need to move away from age-biased preconceptions and practices, and acknowledge the continuum of working life. This shift should aim to minimise ageism and recognise that an individual’s potential is not fixed to a particular age or stage.

What are the main factors that we should be aware of?

Sarah Jackman is Counsel at Dentons (Picture: Graham Clark)

The reason people in their 60s, 70s or beyond pursue employment varies greatly, necessitating an open-minded approach to both recruiting this age group and providing support during employment.

Understanding the spectrum of motivations is the first step in recognising the employment challenges faced by this demographic and how they can be addressed. Fulfilment, connection, and mental and/or physical activity are amongst the common drivers for continuing or seeking employment. However, housing and living costs and general financial necessity are some of the other factors that compel this age group to remain in or re-enter the workforce.

Additionally, from around mid-40s, workers tend to face new additional challenges to their career ambitions, whether that is through managing menopause, care-giving responsibilities and/or health challenges.

Appreciating how these influences can impact on the employment perspective of this group is key to providing a supportive environment at work. Fostering an open environment where employees feel safe discussing what affects them in their personal or professional life, and where managers can be transparent about business pressures, is fundamental to maximising the talent pool.

How can you provide adequate support?

Being an inclusive employer goes hand in hand with being an empathetic employer, who actively listens to employees’ concerns and seeks to refine recruitment practices. Beyond initiating business-wide conversations and promoting awareness through webinars, employers can undertake practical steps to better support employees of all ages.

Care-giving responsibilities often come later in life. Many employers have already rolled out carer’s leave entitlements, enhanced from the recently introduced statutory entitlement. In addition, it is hugely supportive to staff if employers can facilitate workplace adjustments smoothly in response to health conditions.

Offering flexible working arrangements creates loyalty and options such as remote or part-time work can help people balance their working and personal life without missing out on career opportunities or feeling like they need to move on to retirement.

Furthermore, fostering better cooperation between different age groups tends to lead to more innovative teams.

Takeaways

Creating an age-diverse work environment and a supportive culture can combat ageism. People are increasingly motivated or compelled due to financial considerations to extend their working lives. A working environment that is cognisant of this can be particularly nurturing to individuals' strengths and experiences.