Skye's popularity as a tourist destination has priced many workers out of the housing market (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

And, according to the National Records of Scotland, last year saw the populations of Scotland’s major cities fall, with some rural areas experiencing an increase.

The figures come with caveats, as they may have been affected by students temporarily moving in with their parents during the pandemic or people updating their address with a GP to make sure they were vaccinated.

However, they might just be an early sign of a long-term shift. Could the centuries-old process of urbanisation really be coming to an end? Are we entering a new age of ‘ruralisation’?

If so, the question is whether Scotland is prepared to deal with the consequences.

For example, new research has revealed that up to 1,700 jobs on Skye are vacant because workers cannot find affordable accommodation, with many businesses struggling to recruit. If increasing numbers of people are planning to escape to the country, pressure on rural house prices is only going to increase.

Urban councils will obviously also need to keep a close eye on the demographics if the trend gathers pace.

The ability of many people to work from home has the exciting potential to revitalise rural communities which have long been forced to wave goodbye to successive young generations heading off to the bright lights of one ‘big smoke’ or another.