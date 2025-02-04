Is Glasgow finally getting to grips with riverside culture?

Scotland’s largest city hasn’t been able to fully embrace its river since the decline of shipbuilding, but now a new social and entertainment initiative might be a step in the right direction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having lived in Glasgow on and off for the best part of 20 years, I’ve often wondered why the city doesn’t have any kind of riverside culture. European cities like Amsterdam, Budapest and Basel all have a thriving food, drink and entertainment scene around their rivers including swimming in them - not that I’m advocating that in the Clyde.

At the end of last year Louise Welsh, a crime writer and Jude Barber, an architect launched a petition to the Scottish Government to grant the River Clyde, and potentially other rivers in Scotland, the legal right to personhood. This would, they said, enable ecological and common human interests to thrive. The fragmented ownership and inconsistent stewardship has led to the river never having realised its full potential. And while the weather in Glasgow might not often make you think about sitting outside by the Clyde with a drink (a 1997 bylaw would prevent the drink being alcoholic), there is huge potential for development in certain areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antonia Brownlee

One of these could be from Clydeside Containers, a pioneering venue crafted from repurposed shipping containers, which promises to blend sustainable design with a vibrant mix of dining, drinking, and entertainment. The plans, which have been submitted to the Council, have a target of a spring 2025 opening, ushering in a new era for Glasgow’s waterfront say the team behind the project.

Located along the River Clyde at the Broomielaw, this innovative project aims to celebrate the city’s industrial heritage while revitalising its waterfront for modern use. Clydeside Containers will be home to an eclectic mix of food vendors, bars, live music, comedy performances, and community-focused events—all within a striking, eco-friendly setting.

The latest 3D renders showcase a striking black and yellow colour scheme, an all-weather retractable roof, and enhanced weatherproofing features, ensuring a comfortable experience all year round. Designed with Glasgow’s unpredictable climate in mind, Clydeside Containers will feature integrated heating, wind shields, and a fully adaptable roofing system, allowing visitors to enjoy food, drinks, and entertainment in any weather. In addition to the sleek industrial aesthetic, the venue will welcome local graffiti artists ahead of the launch to add vibrant street art, celebrating Glasgow’s urban creativity.

The team also wants to engage with local businesses, offering opportunities to showcase their talents and products. By prioritising locally sourced ingredients and collaborating with Glasgow-based suppliers, Clydeside Containers will provide a platform for small businesses to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clydeside Containers

“We’re creating a space that blends sustainability, culture, and social energy,” said Dario Bernardi at Clydeside Containers. “With this new look, we’re bringing something fresh to the Clydeside—an iconic, all-weather venue where people can gather, enjoy great food, and experience Glasgow’s best entertainment.”