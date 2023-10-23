International growth is within distillers’ grasp - Adam Knowles

Scotland’s whisky industry is experiencing a remarkable boom. Recent weeks have seen the announcement of exciting new whiskies from a new generation of distilleries, such as The Hearach from the Isle of Harris Distillery and Arrival from Holyrood Distillery in Edinburgh. Also in Edinburgh, Port of Leith has opened its unique vertical distillery.

Across Scotland, numerous distilleries are emerging. In Campbeltown, three are in the pipeline – Machrihanish, Witchburn, and Dal Riata. In Fife, Eden Mill is planning to follow forerunners such as Nc’nean who have become verified as net zero carbon for their own operations (scopes 1 and 2), while planning has been granted to build the smallest distillery on Islay.

All this marks a significant moment in this thriving industry. Earlier this year, global exports of Scotch Whisky grew to more than £6 billion for the first time in 2022 (according to the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA)), boosted in no small part by core revenue for The Macallan owner, Edrington, hitting £1 billion for the first time.

The export market has been vital to this growth when you consider that circa 90 per cent of Scotch Whisky is exported. The sector has faced all the familiar issues known to the wider food and beverage sector, including higher energy and lending costs. However, the weaker pound has been considered generally good for Scotch Whisky exports and China’s increasing demand for premium brands and expressions helped drive the value of Scotch Whisky exports up.

Adam Knowles is a Partner, Dentons

Although the US may continue to be the most valuable market for exports, Scotch Whisky was exported to a staggering 174 global markets in 2022. It is the country’s largest manufacturing sector.

The global appeal of Scotch Whisky is undeniable, with its reach expanding to both established and emerging markets. This presents Scotland’s whisky producers with a unique opportunity for international growth.

Dentons recognises the importance of nurturing the next generation of whisky pioneers and counts many of the country's leading distilleries and brand owners as clients.

From licensing and compliance to intellectual property protection, legal guidance is needed throughout the journey. Expertise in corporate law, intellectual property rights and international trade regulations has been crucial to emerging distilleries. The new generation – including Lindores Abbey and Nc'nean – have secured the investment required to start building their distilleries and their brands.

Innovation and entrepreneurship are contributing to the continued growth and diversification of Scotland's whisky sector.

However, the whisky industry is not without its challenges. The ongoing India trade talks, for instance, hold significant implications for Scotch Whisky. India is the world's largest market for whiskey by volume globally and reducing trade barriers could open doors for increased Scotch Whisky exports.

As the global market expands and new generations emerge, the opportunities for the whisky industry are boundless.