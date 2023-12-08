Given all the troubles facing the UK – the cost-of-living crisis, an ailing economy, public services in disarray – and the wider world – such as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza – it should be clear to all that being Prime Minister is a tough job. So, one would have thought that Conservative MPs would realise this and, whatever their differences, avoid a descent into a bitter, internecine culture war over immigration. But no, that is precisely what is happening.

Amid attacks by the recently sacked Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, and the resignation of immigration minister Robert Jenrick – both of whom claim the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is too weak – Rishi Sunak was forced to hold a press conference to urge his own party to back him.

Next week, he will face a Commons vote on the ridiculous and immoral Rwanda bill that, as of yesterday, will not officially be a vote of confidence in his government – which would mean Tory MPs voting against it would face suspension from the parliamentary party – but will be one, unofficially. Defeat for Sunak on one of his flagship policies would inflict a devastating blow on his credibility as leader, turning him into even more of a lame-duck, filling out time until the next election.

Some Conservatives, who appear to think a fourth Prime Minister in four years is a good idea, have already sent in letters of no confidence in his leadership. However, one former minister told The Scotsman that, while a change was obviously coming, it would only happen after the next election, explaining: “It’s only then that we’ll know if we’ve got anyone left.”