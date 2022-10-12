Innovation is the name of the business game - Stuart Munton

For many companies, innovation still means a carefully mapped-out, linear project, but if they are to thrive and remain competitive, they need a new approach. Instead, they must think more broadly about how their product will land in the market, prioritising product development and making it part of the strategy and goals.

To achieve this, a shift in mindset, and strategy, is required. By focusing on creating a culture that equips people with the right skills, businesses set up an “innovation-centric” culture, creating the right conditions for people to thrive.

Putting innovation at the heart of business models

Stuart Munton, Chief for Delivery, AND Digital

Creativity and innovation need to sit at the heart of all business models. This means adjusting customer analysis strategies so that they pre-empt future customer needs.

Innovative techniques such as a “design-thinking” approach to problem-solving will allow teams to reach unique solutions to shifting customer demand. It is a non-linear, iterative process that teams use to understand users, redefine problems and challenge assumptions.

Curating an “innovation-centric” company culture

Businesses must focus on the bigger picture and instil an innovation-focused mindset in their people as well as providing the tools and technology to forward creative thinking.

It’s possible to cultivate this culture shift by adopting “agility” as a technique. This process builds up an organisation’s “adaptability muscles” by focusing on helping people get used to change.

This technique can be implemented by first adopting a clear vision, then identifying role models in areas of change, and finally breaking down big ambitions into achievable chunks of progress.

This creates a culture of collaboration, continuous improvement, and experimentation, which inevitably leads to a more innovative environment. It requires a sustained effort and a true change in approach to be realised.

Importance of upskilling

New ideas can come from anywhere within an organisation. To implement a meaningful culture change, innovation cannot be top-down and must instead be integrated into the way everyone in an organisation works and thinks.

Upskilling is integral to achieving this. Technology development will only take a company so far – businesses must invest in people equipping them with the necessary tools and ways of thinking.

Training in techniques that implement concepts such as “design” or “agility” can be applied at all levels of a business. This fosters growth and a sense of contribution to the overall culture.

Happy teams = Innovative teams

Working in small units is a great way to enable this culture. It creates the close-knit feeling of belonging and enables employees to realise their potential, learn new skills on high impact and deliver transformational work.

Wellbeing is also incredibly important in nurturing growth. The simple step of regularly checking in can be powerful in helping teams and organisations identify areas requiring support and focus. It is essential to any cultural change a business undergoes.

Ultimately, the key to business success in this innovation-centric world is not to just adopt new technologies, but to fully embrace innovative ways of working – and this starts by investing in people resulting in strong and agile organisations.