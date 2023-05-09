Illegal Migration Bill endangers modern slavery victims - Stuart Weir

The English Channel, a body of water separating the south coast of England and the north of France, is the source of huge political controversy at Westminster. Fears about illegal immigration have fuelled not one but two bouts of legislation from the Conservative government. The first, the Nationality and Borders Act, passed last year, is designed to make it harder for people to stay in the UK illegally, and speed up deportations. The second, the Illegal Migration Bill, is currently making its way through parliament.

This second piece of legislation purports to address people making false claims about being victims of modern slavery to stay on British soil. The Home Secretary has claimed that “many” people are flouting modern slavery laws in this way, and says rules need to be changed to prevent this situation. At CARE, we have real concerns about this bill and the claims being made by the UK Government. Our own analysis shows that it is far from true that “many” people are flouting modern slavery protections. And we are concerned that the bill, as stated, will place genuine victims at risk.

The Illegal Migration Bill – sometimes referred to as the “Small Boats Bill” – will endanger modern slavery victims in Scotland as well as the rest of the UK. Fears about the potential impact were raised in a debate at Holyrood recently. In a briefing sent to MSPs ahead of the discussion, CARE warned that the: “Bill would penalise genuine victims, who may be in the UK without their consent.” The briefing added that potential victims referred to the authorities “may get support removed at some later date”, eliminating the security they need. “Once the Bill has passed, without support and stability, vulnerable individuals face returning straight back into the situations of abuse”, it said.

It's a staunch warning but we believe it’s a necessary one. People’s lives will be endangered by bad legislation. Immigration can be a divisive issue, and that there are legitimate reasons for maintaining border integrity, but not at the expense of the dignity and safety of some of the most vulnerable people in society. Those who know the Bible will know that it is very clear on how vulnerable people are to be treated. In the Old Testament, the Israelite people are repeatedly told to do right by this group. Consider, for example, Zechariah 7:9-10: “Thus says the Lord of hosts, Render true judgments, show kindness and mercy to one another, do not oppress the widow, the fatherless, the sojourner, or the poor, and let none of you devise evil against another in your heart.”

Stuart Weir, national director of CARE for Scotland.

God’s heart is for the marginalised and the downtrodden, and he is not pleased when a society mistreats or endangers such people. Whether or not we are Christians, we can recognise the huge benefits of good laws that protect vulnerable groups. It is worth noting that laws in the past that sought to do this were often motivated by a Christian understanding of human dignity, and moral responsibility. We will be urging politicians to oppose the Small Boats Bill and defend modern slavery protections, and we hope many in Scotland will join this fight.