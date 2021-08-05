If you are suffering from ‘Zoom face’ we can get transformative results - Dr Nestor

Dr Nestor is an award-winning aesthetics doctor with a clinic in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town. www.drnestor.co.uk

Unsurprisingly, after months spent on video conference calls, "Zoom face" has become a real phenomenon, with patients kickstarting consultations talking about how their face looks on screen and what facial flaws they want to have addressed.

When it comes to facial rejuvenation, we have a plethora of minimally invasive aesthetics procedures that offer transformative results.

By our mid-30s our facial fat has become depleted, resulting in a loss of volume, which leads to sagging. But, thanks to filler treatments, it is possible to restore this lost volume, enabling us to re-define a jawline, lift the skin and welcome back the face’s natural contours. There is also an injection-based treatment that helps soften wrinkles. In recent years, a third injectable treatment has entered the market – Profhilo - which has proven to be incredibly popular amongst all patient demographics. Boasting one of the highest concentrations of hyaluronic acid on the market, Profhilo is glow-giving injectable moisturiser that supercharges and hydrates the skin.

Remember, key to facial aesthetics is that no one should ever be able to tell you’ve had work done, especially if you want to keep your clinical treatments confidential.

One of the other post-lockdown trends is the exponential rise in the demand for non-surgical body perfecting treatments. With the challenges of balancing working from home with home life, exercise was not a top priority in daily schedules for many – and this, coupled with comfort eating, has resulted in many people carrying an extra few pounds..

But, for those who want to look slimmer and more toned, truBody by truSculpt® can help. With one 45-minute session equating to a staggering 54,000 sit ups, truBody is the most comprehensive body and muscle sculpting treatment to remove fat, build muscle and renew skin and is ideal for common problem areas such as the buttocks, abdomen, arms, thighs, and calves. The system harnesses the power of patented next generation truSculpt® iD and truSculpt® flex technologies that include Radiofrequency and Multi-Directional Stimulation (MDS) technology, and it can be customised to meet the fitness levels, body shapes and goals of each individual patient. Best of all, the treatment can be completed in as little as two weeks, with no pain or downtime.

At the clinic, we receive multiple enquiries about stretch marks and how their appearance can be improved. One of the most effective treatment options for stretch marks is fractional laser therapy such as ResurFX. Utilising advanced microbeam laser technology, collagen production is triggered, ensuring the skin is tighter and firmer, with the tell-tale shimmering streaks common to stretch marks becoming much less noticeable.

Whatever your aesthetic concern, there is likely to be a brilliant, results-driven solution. But before you rush to book your treatment, you should ensure that you are placing yourself in the hands of an expert who can deliver the outcome that you have dreamed of achieving.