I started the Michelin ceremony in Glasgow with a chippy - don't judge me

It was a night in celebration of food, which started in the chippy across the road.

Last night the Michelin Ceremony for the UK and Ireland was held in Glasgow - the first time the esteemed awards night was held outside of England. Located in the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, which looked utterly amazing, the night saw the best chefs in the UK and Ireland descend to find out who’d been awarded new stars, Bib Gourmands, special awards and green stars.

I’d been to the ceremony in Manchester last year, and was fully expecting dinner, despite there being no mention of this on the invite. My naivety was, looking back, laughable. Who’d want to cook for the likes of Clare Smyth, Michel Roux Jnr and Lorna McNee? After sitting through the ceremony, grabbing quotes from chefs (including an emotional Mark Donald who’d just been awarded two stars) then rushing off to file copy, I found myself with the chefs and other journalists at a drinks reception with crisps and caviar.

This year, I was prepared, which is why I spent 20 minutes before the ceremony kicked off in Cafe Orlando, across the road from the Kelvingrove, tucking into a portion of chips (which were delicious). But, a few hours later, I wish I’d not bothered. After the ceremony, we were invited to the after party at the old Glasgow Fruitmarket, which was full of some of the best Scottish producers, all of which had platefuls of food on offer.

From lobster to langoustines, crab, cheese, charcuterie and bread, not to mention the non stop canapes on rotation. This was a celebration of hospitality and the amazing larder of Scotland. It shouldn’t have come as a surprise as one the host partners were Scotland Food and Drink, but it was wonderful to see and taste so many brilliant things from our lands and shores (big shout out to our national chef Gary Maclean for shelling langoustines for me).