I made a leap of faith into tech and never looked back - Tiphaine Brydniak

I took a leap of faith back in 2021 when I made the decision to move to Edinburgh and retrain as a software engineer, aged 30.

I’d been working down in London as an accountant for seven years when I took some time off due to poor health. While I was off, I started thinking about changing careers and moving into the tech sector – I’d always been fascinated by tech but didn’t feel I had any relevant experience.

I did, however, have a smart phone. As good a place to start as any, I decided to teach myself how to make mobile apps using information available online, and I loved it. Soon after that, my partner bought me access to an online course in programming. The more I learned the more I could see myself doing it for a living, and I became determined to make the career switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After searching for entry-level tech jobs, I saw that Amazon was advertising for a software development apprentice in Edinburgh. To be frank, I didn’t think I would be good enough to get the job, but I thought it was worth a shot at least.

​Tiphaine Brydniak, Software Development Apprentice, Amazon (Picture: Ian Georgeson)

It took me by surprise when I was invited to interview. I presented one of the mobile apps I had developed, and it was an even bigger surprise when I was offered the job – thank goodness I pushed myself to go for it. I jumped at the chance to work in Scotland’s capital, as I was really interested in the work going on at Amazon Development Centre Scotland (ADCS).

ADCS was actually the first research and development centre the company opened outside North America, and products built there are used by Amazon’s customers and selling partners around the world. I wanted to make a success of my apprenticeship and build a career in tech, so I was excited to get stuck into the thick of the action in Edinburgh.

Now two years into my apprenticeship, I couldn’t be happier. It’s a four-year programme and I’m also working towards a degree in Software Engineering at Edinburgh Napier University. The mix of hands-on industry experience and university studies suits me well.

So far, I’ve been working with the hugely talented video creative team, where I help create self-service tools that allow smaller businesses on Amazon to produce video advertising to promote their products. So, if you ever watch a video on the marketplace, I might have played a part in getting it to you.

Brydniak’s apprenticeship mixes hands-on industry experience and university studies (Picture: Mangostar - stock.adobe.com)

Thinking back on my career journey, it was a gamble to make the switch into tech, but one that paid off. There are lots of different opportunities and alternative career routes out there. A few years ago, I wouldn’t have thought an apprenticeship would be an option for me, but it was.

When I was at school, I didn’t even have the option to study Computer Science, so it was a whole new world to me. But that’s one of the things I love about tech – it’s so accessible, all you need is a computer or tablet and an internet connection, and you can get started.

I would encourage anyone, regardless of your stage of life or background, to pursue your passions. Take a leap of faith and more often than not you’ll land in a good place.