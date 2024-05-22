Argentine Tango Addiction, Oppositional Defiance Disorder, ADHD Executive Dysfunction… there are now hundreds of mental illnesses. Kate Copstick wonders if we’re pathologising ordinary human behaviour

Sometimes I feel as if I am turning into Victoria Meldrew. I freely admit that I did hear myself spit the words “I don't believe it” on several occasions this week. But I feel that we Meldrews are becoming a much-needed bastion of sensible thought in a sea of the relentlessly increasing silliness. And silliness in dangerous places.

For example, did you know that 43 per cent of Gen Z now suffer from “money dysmorphia”? I will allow you a short break to howl with derisive laughter. This new phenomenon was described, in a report by Qualtrics (in the US), as the distorted view of one’s finances, and the report explained how it could contribute to poor decision-making as a result. Those who experienced this issue were more likely to feel financially behind their peers, with 82 per cent reportedly noting that they struggled with financial insecurity. Diddums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It seems that everyone wants a diagnosed 'condition' to explain how they feel. We are developing some twisted form of hypochondria. I suppose gender dysphoria is already out there, ethnicity and even species dysphorias are at the edge of the spotlight of recognition – and the young people have to have something to be disturbed about that can be recognised clinically. Plus, believing that you are a cat trapped in a human body can get messy.

The increasing number of mental health ailments is prompting Kate Copstick to turn into Victor Meldrew, the curmudgeonly character famously played by Richard Wilson (Picture: Sean Dempsey)

Not just a bampot

Of course, there are always the syndromes… imposter syndrome being particularly popular at the moment. And the 'disorders'. Anyone for Oppositional Defiance Disorder? This condition, I read, involves a continuing pattern of uncooperative, defiant and sometimes hostile behaviour towards people in authority.

Well I grew up in Paisley, we must have had the world's biggest epidemic there. No idea how any of us got out whole. I am sure most of us know some poor sufferer of this affliction. Just remember, they are not – as it might appear to be the case – just a radge bampot randomly attacking people, they have a disorder. So nothing that they do is their fault.

This, together with Conduct Disorder, which “involves an ongoing pattern of aggression toward others”, and Intermittent Explosive Disorder which “involves frequent, impulsive, anger outbursts or aggression that cause significant distress” would surely form the bases of legal defences which could empty half our prison cells overnight.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders was originally published in 1952, with 106 disorders. It is used (thank goodness) in the USA and beyond, but merely referred to and discussed here. There were 297 disorders listed in its fourth edition, and 312 in the most recent. Here, there are merely “over 200”.

Fringe comedians

A recent study found that – according to the definitions therein – 25 per cent of Americans could be diagnosed as having a mental illness. Again, I will allow you a short pause for derisive laughter. But the statistics are just the same here. Although many people seem quite happy with that.

Those of you resident in Edinburgh will, of course, be increasingly aware that, to paraphrase Ned Stark, “August is coming”. I am already mired in press releases and grossly inappropriate usage of the word 'unique'. But what marks this year's crop of younger comics is the sheer preponderance of them who are waving their various ADHD diagnoses around like five-star reviews.

How many comics need to announce that they are neurodivergent before they, mathematically, become the norm? At the moment I am hard pushed to feel any urge to watch yet another hour with a yet another young performer as they 'come to terms'/celebrate/find the joy in (etc etc) being told they are neurodiverent. Unless it is very funny. Comedy, in fact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But too many young comics seem to think that an ADHD diagnosis and a microphone is pretty much enough to take an hour of my life. I do worry about the sudden explosion of ADHD diagnoses in recent years, and the truckloads of serious medications that have been rolled out in their wake. Surely it must give pause for thought? Especially as, depending on which institute's experts you buy into, there are either three, six or seven types of ADHD and five levels.

The ever-increasing number of 'disorders' that are being 'identified' is troubling. Is it not? To a sensible person? Every little idiosyncrasy is now pathologised, given a catchy title and immediately becomes a 'thing', which, in turn, frequently becomes an excuse for behaviour which otherwise would be regarded as reprehensible.

Addictive personalities

ADHD Executive Dysfunction, I read, can be misinterpreted as laziness – sufferers struggle with procrastination, have difficulty in managing their time, or take a long time to complete a project. But I have yet to read anywhere an admission that, given our current rush to pathologise and medicate, especially in children, just possibly, the reverse might ever be true, that they might actually be ‘lazy’… it is just a thought.

Of course, if you cannot rise to a disorder, you can always have an addiction: sex, shopping, pornography, exercise, the internet. Which could be expected if you have an addictive personality. Of course, all of them beyond your control. A sickness.

But with such a large and growing list of addictions being created, with unclear guidance on what constitutes a clinical problem, it becomes easier and easier to pathologise most of us with some form of addiction.