Huntington's disease breakthrough the latest reason why anti-science populists should be ignored
Until now, a diagnosis of Huntington's disease, a genetic condition, raised the daunting prospect of a steady decline affecting movement, thinking and mood, followed by an early death, with no cure or effective treatment.
However, after early stage clinical trials involving 29 patients, scientists reported that the progression of the disease was reduced by 75 per cent among those given a high dose of a new gene therapy, called AMT-130, some three years later.
Cath Staney, chief executive of the Huntington's Disease Association, said the findings would “bring hope to anyone affected by Huntington's disease”, describing the effects of the new treatment as “astonishing” and “remarkable.”
This is what science can do: take what is effectively a death sentence and find ways to issue a reprieve. It involves the smartest people on the planet spending hours on end assessing the evidence, coming up with innovative theories, and then rigorously testing their ideas against reality.
Yesterday, The Scotsman lambasted Donald Trump and his fellow populists for spouting anti-scientific nonsense on various topics. This breakthrough is only the latest reason why.
