On May 8, 1961, more than 1,000 striking teachers packed into the Central Halls on Bath Street in Glasgow, and some 200 more had to be turned away at the door. Those teachers came together to demand change. They believed there needed to be new rules and requirements about who could be a teacher.

A crisis was brewing in teaching. Qualified teachers were concerned by the number of unqualified people being placed in classrooms across Scotland. The baby boom of the 1940s, and an increase in the school leaving age to 15, had caused a shortage of teachers. This led to unqualified individuals being recruited as an emergency measure.

Qualified teachers wanted to make sure every learner received the best possible education, and to protect the status of their profession. Four years later, on June 2, 1965, the Teaching Council (Scotland) Act became law, officially creating the General Teaching Council for Scotland. It was the first body of its kind in the world.

Teachers need to be qualified for the job and also have the right kind of character (Picture: Matthew Horwood) | Getty Images

Keeping standards high

Since its creation 60 years ago, a strong framework for trusted teaching has been built, and the essence of what we are here to do remains unchanged: ensuring the professional status of teaching and contributing to the quality of education by setting, upholding and promoting teaching standards.

Our work means the public can trust teaching. GTC Scotland sets standards for entry to the profession, assesses teacher education programmes, keeps a register of qualified teachers, and addresses any serious concerns that might arise.

The children who started school in those first years of GTC Scotland are now in their 60s and 70s, and their grandchildren are now at school themselves. They are navigating different challenges to the ones faced in the 1960s – AI, social media, and other new technologies are transforming life both inside and outside the classroom.

The role of education and the knowledge and skills that we gather through school continues to evolve, and it is in this context that regulation remains so important in 2025 and beyond. We must remain agile and responsive to the world as it is today, while we hold on to the core features of trusted teaching.

The character to teach

As we mark our 60th anniversary year, it is a good time to look ahead. What might the future of teaching in Scotland look like? While some of the challenges faced today are different from those in the 1960s, issues in teacher supply persist – shortages in some areas and surplus in others – compounded by budget pressures.

Creative solutions to issues of teacher recruitment need to continue to honour our high standards. GTC Scotland registration is about ensuring that staff have the character to teach and are suitably qualified. This means parents know that registered teachers have an appropriate teaching qualification, backed up by an academic one.

It also means they can be certain that the people teaching their children are of good character, which we assess at point of entry to our register. We apply these rules consistently and rightly cannot make any exceptions.

What regulation means can be misunderstood. Often it can be interpreted as only ‘enforcement’, but the reality is much broader. While enforcement plays a role, so too does gatekeeping, ensuring that anyone entering the teaching profession can be relied upon. Regulation also means educating about standards, ethics and values, and why these are essential to what it means to become, be and grow as a teacher.

Teacher recruitment and retention

Teachers have an irreplaceable role in our society. Without teachers we lose the opportunity to develop inspiring leaders, innovative businesses or a vibrant cultural life. We must deeply understand and value our teaching profession.

Education in Scotland is going through a period of change, and we believe it is time for a refreshed teacher education and development framework from their initial education, through to induction, early career and beyond.

Alongside this, more needs to be done to ensure that effective arrangements are in place to support ongoing teacher development. We also need action – some urgent, some long-term – to address issues of teacher supply, recruitment, retention, and promotion.

A coherent and collaborative system of regulation will underpin all of this, ensuring that, as we respond to the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century, we can continue to have confidence in the teaching in our schools and colleges.

Making our voice heard

These are the sorts of things that we would like to see included in political party manifestos ahead of the Holyrood election in May next year. To ensure that our voice is heard, we have been increasing our parliamentary engagement, holding a roundtable session with MSPs last year where we highlighted some of these issues.

To mark our 60th anniversary year, we are also planning to attend parliament again to highlight the importance of teaching as a profession, and to discuss the frameworks needed for it to thrive.

GTC Scotland is committed to ensuring the high standards that teachers fought for all those years ago remain at the heart of Scotland’s education system. While a strong framework for trusted teaching has been built, challenges remain. Now, just as in 1961, we must continue to stand up for the profession and keep standards high.

Teaching is based on deep specialist knowledge, strong ethics, and shared values. We want registered teachers to feel proud that they are part of a regulated profession that plays such a vital role in society.

We will always speak up for high standards in the best interests of our communities, and call for the education system to work together to enhance the conditions for teaching to thrive.