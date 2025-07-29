How Scottish band The McKinlays blazed a trail for girl power in the 1960s but fell foul of industry sexism

The McKinlays worked alongside bands like The Beatles and The Rolling Stone
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 29th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

‘Girl power’ may be associated with the Spice Girls, but 60 years ago The McKinlays blazed a trail by becoming the first Scottish girl band to break into the charts and also to perform at Wembley.

They played with bands like The Beatles and were close enough to realise that John, Paul, George and Ringo were not “these big icons” but “just very nice guys”, which is good to hear. Band member Jeanette Gallacher, who formed the band with her sister, Sheila, said: “They were just our colleagues, we would chat to them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jeannette Gallacher was one half of the The McKinlays who supported bands including The Beatles in the 1960s.placeholder image
Jeannette Gallacher was one half of the The McKinlays who supported bands including The Beatles in the 1960s. | Fringe by Sea

However, while the men became fabulously wealthy, in stark contrast The McKinlays struggled to make ends meet. “Guys have power that girls don't in that business, especially back then,” Gallacher said.

A documentary, called Since Yesterday: The Untold Story of Scotland’s Girl Bands, is to be shown during the Fringe by the Sea festival next month – a chance to hear their half-forgotten, joyful and very 60s music, and lament what might have been had they lived in more enlightened times.

Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice