‘Girl power’ may be associated with the Spice Girls, but 60 years ago The McKinlays blazed a trail by becoming the first Scottish girl band to break into the charts and also to perform at Wembley.

They played with bands like The Beatles and were close enough to realise that John, Paul, George and Ringo were not “these big icons” but “just very nice guys”, which is good to hear. Band member Jeanette Gallacher, who formed the band with her sister, Sheila, said: “They were just our colleagues, we would chat to them.”

Jeannette Gallacher was one half of the The McKinlays who supported bands including The Beatles in the 1960s. | Fringe by Sea

However, while the men became fabulously wealthy, in stark contrast The McKinlays struggled to make ends meet. “Guys have power that girls don't in that business, especially back then,” Gallacher said.