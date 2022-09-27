How Scots can oust French to become the language of good food – Scotsman comment
Those of a certain age will remember the days when good food in Scotland meant well-cooked fish and chips with ‘fine dining’ largely confined to London and ‘abroad’, apart from a few select restaurants.
However, in recent years the number of stars, rosettes and so on awarded for quality cooking has proliferated to create a stellar (and floral) display.
Edinbane Lodge, on the Isle of Skye, is the latest to have critics salivating for more, with the AA deeming it worthy of four rosettes, an honour bestowed on just six other restaurants in Scotland.
And while only a small number can aspire to such an accolade, there are many other places where the food served is of the highest quality.
Once Scotland was a country famed for its produce, but whose diet was the subject of snobbish ridicule by international gastronomes. Now, however, we are increasingly making a name for ourselves on the world stage.
And this has the makings of a virtual circle, with the reputation of our produce – from soft fruit to lamb and langoustines – bolstered by the many gourmet experiences available to tourists and vice versa.
Is it too fanciful to speculate that, at some point in the future, the dining tables could become so turned that the language of food will no longer be French but Scots? So that inexperienced diners, in fancy restaurants from Los Angeles to Kyoto, will no longer need to make whispered requests for a translation of “confit” or “mirepoix”, but of “clootie”, “champit” and “bannock”? We are unashamed that we dare to dream.
