How Prince William's raw emotion talking to widow about husband's suicide can help break the stigma

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no easy way to talk about suicide. Those of us who have been close to it, who have lost, or nearly lost, friends or relatives, understand how overwhelming the additional layers of grief and self-questioning can be.

So the attention drawn to suicide prevention by Prince William in an emotional interview recently will hopefully cast a new light on an important topic. Last year alone, there were more than 700 lives lost to suicide in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the biggest cause of death amongst males under 40 across the UK. It is an enormous and terrible problem for so many families. And yet the mental health issues responsible for so many of those deaths are still surrounded by a stigma which makes it so much more difficult to tackle and prevent suicide.

Prince William became visibly emotional speaking to Rhian Manning about her husband's suicide | Still from a video issued by @kensingtonroyal on X

A natural and vulnerable moment

It was while discussing with Rhian Manning how she lost her husband to suicide five days after the couple’s one-year-old son had died that the Prince of Wales was overcome. It is possibly one of the most natural and vulnerable moments caught on camera with any member of the Royal Family.

Unable for a moment to speak, and visibly emotional, he was comforted by Rhian who recognised he is someone who has suffered loss in his own life.

The conversation had been captured on camera as part of Prince William’s campaign on Mental Health Awareness Day to draw attention to the devastating impact of suicide on families, and to a new support network being established to address the issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the death of her husband, Rhian set up a bereavement charity, 2wish. It will now to be part of a new National Suicide Prevention Network which will be launched with a contribution of £1 million over three years from the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Its aim will be not just to support those coping with the consequences of suicide but to understand why it happens and create more cooperation between those charities working in the sector.

‘Why didn’t you speak to me?’

Over the years, we have become used to our Royal Family using their position, public curiosity in them, and media profiles to draw attention to important issues. Both the King and his late father were tireless champions for the environment while the Prince of Wales and his brother signalled early in their careers that mental health was an issue they cared deeply about.

Much has been made over the years about the impact the Princes’ late mother had with her charity work. But I think in that single moment last week, Prince William demonstrated that he has both the personality and commitment to make the most significant Royal contribution towards greater social awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Rhian, he admitted he was finding it difficult to ask such personal questions. But, critically, he asked if she could go back and talk to her husband, what would she say. She replied: “Why didn’t you speak to me?”

It’s a question so many across the country ask themselves every day. Hopefully, with the launch of the new network and William and Rhian’s efforts, it will lead to less stigma and more awareness so fewer families will be left with that thought in future.