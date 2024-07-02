How nuclear industry can win over environmentalists' hearts and minds
It’s fair to say that the nuclear industry has not had the best of rapport with environmentalists. However, the transformation of the irradiated land around Chernobyl into something of a wildlife haven since the 1986 disaster has made some think twice.
Now a pair of peregrine falcons has successfully raised two chicks on the roof of Scotland’s only operational nuclear power station at Torness. And they are far from the first. In fact, 55 fledglings have entered this world on the same roof over the past 25 years.
Torness said it actively manages the surrounding land to make sure it is “as welcoming to as diverse a range of flora and fauna as possible”. ”It just goes to show that nature and industry can co-exist if a sustainable approach is taken,” added the plant’s Clare Galloway.
In recent years, nuclear has started to gain some unlikely supporters as it’s a source of very low carbon energy, helping to tackle climate change. If the industry can also demonstrate a genuine commitment to fighting the extinction crisis, even more hearts and minds may yet be won.
