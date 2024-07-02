Baby peregrine falcons like these seem to do quite well on the top of Torness nuclear power station (Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Nuclear power is very low carbon and so can help in the fight against climate change

It’s fair to say that the nuclear industry has not had the best of rapport with environmentalists. However, the transformation of the irradiated land around Chernobyl into something of a wildlife haven since the 1986 disaster has made some think twice.

Now a pair of peregrine falcons has successfully raised two chicks on the roof of Scotland’s only operational nuclear power station at Torness. And they are far from the first. In fact, 55 fledglings have entered this world on the same roof over the past 25 years.

Torness said it actively manages the surrounding land to make sure it is “as welcoming to as diverse a range of flora and fauna as possible”. ”It just goes to show that nature and industry can co-exist if a sustainable approach is taken,” added the plant’s Clare Galloway.