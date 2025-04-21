How my idea for UK to offer sanctuary to Americans fleeing Trump really took off

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are times as an MP when the response to something you say or do can take you by surprise. This past week was a case in point.

At a time when the country, indeed much of the world, is caught up in the drama of President Trump’s on/off tariff trade wars, I did not expect a motion to our Scottish Liberal Democrat Party conference to attract massive transatlantic response. But that’s exactly what happened.

Just two weeks ago I suggested, and conference accepted, a proposal that we call for a visa route to allow highly skilled Americans wishing to flee the Trump presidency to come to the UK. That visa would allow them to bring their money and skills to this country, contribute to our economy, help fuel growth and help fund public services.

Demonstrators protest against Donald Trump's attacks on Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts (Picture: Joseph Prezioso) | AFP via Getty Images

Trump has created real fear

It was a suggestion aimed at our own government to encourage them to see the benefits that a reverse ‘brain drain’ into this country from the US could bring.

What I had not expected was for the story to be picked up by Bing's MSN news feed, reach the USA and for my email then to be inundated with messages of thanks and support from US citizens keen to swap Trump's society for our own.

Many were from those with family in this country or minorities whose previously secure positions in academic or industrial careers no longer feel dependable.

Even though I have, like most other politicians, been caught up in the backdraft of Trump's policies, I had not realised the depth and pervasiveness of the fear they have created amongst the American public.

Much to offer, much to gain

It is a realisation which was reinforced recently when speaking to academics in this country who are aware of the unease amongst their colleagues stateside.

It is a concern that the evidence suggests is particularly strong amongst the LGBTQ community, who fear the beginnings of the same sort of negative atmosphere and rhetoric we have seen in many parts of Eastern Europe.

Indeed following the Supreme Court judgment last week, reassurance is also needed on this side of the pond about how safeguards for, and rights of, the LGBTQ community will continue to be protected.

Nevertheless we still have much to offer – and much to gain from – those who fear that their professional futures may be affected by Trump. Academics, scientists, those developing artificial intelligence or researching new medicines would have ample opportunity to fulfil their potential in the UK. We can provide sanctuary.

American dream shattered

Similarly other sectors of the economy could benefit from Americans keen to make a new life. There seems to be no end of irony to the consequences of having elected Trump. This time, it is the prospect that the original land of opportunity can no longer offer the ‘dream’ of which it has always been so proud.

Just when so many of its citizens are attracted by a future abroad, their government seems keen to pull up the drawbridge, with Elon Musk’s proposals for the current administration meaning the closure of many of its consulates abroad, including the one in Edinburgh.

I hope our own government is more aware of the potential which our ‘special relationship’ could now offer.