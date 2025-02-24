How Donald Trump has betrayed UK as well as Ukraine. We must increase defence spending

The UK will have to dig deep to help Ukraine defend itself, for the sake of our own security as well as theirs

It doesn't seem like three years since we woke to the news that the invasion of Ukraine, which Putin promised wouldn't happen, had started. While realising immediately that we were entering a difficult phase in international relations, I doubt if many of us understood that, three years on, we would be looking at a changed world order.

That Europe would be facing the reality of a hostile power on our borders and the shape of our traditional defence mechanism – Nato – under threat. Or that the 80-year-old special relationship between ourselves and the US, which was forged in war and shaped modern Europe, would be hanging by a thread. But here we are.

In February 2022, we saw only too clearly the immediate impact the invasions had on the people of Ukraine. When Volodymyr Zelensky became the first foreign head of state to speak, via video link, to the House of Commons, we were aware that our future economic and political stability could depend on how effectively we helped Ukraine defend itself. It was emotional.

The outpouring of support and welcome for Ukrainian refugees was, of course, genuine, but also not entirely altruistic for those very reasons.

Ukrainian troops fire artillery shells towards Russian positions in Donetsk (Picture: Roman Pilipey) | AFP via Getty Images

A changed world

Every analysis spelled out that this could be just the start of a push by Putin to reclaim some sort of control over those parts of Eastern Europe which had been part of the Soviet empire but now looked to the West for their security and economic stability.

For three years that has been the narrative, indeed the firm belief, that has guided every action by Western governments and every measure of support won by Zelensky on his tireless mission to secure military and economic backing for his country.

But now that goal has taken on an even greater significance, not just for Ukraine but for us all, as the new US President threatens to exclude that Kyiv from negotiations on the peace they did not breach and have craved a return to.

Suddenly we face a changed world. One in which Donald Trump’s actions amount to little more than a stitch-up that betrays Ukraine, our European allies, and ourselves. We will have to dig deep to protect our own security and that of our neighbour.

Strong leadership

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has committed the UK to a peace-keeping force in Ukraine, even though we do not know yet what that could look like.

My own party, the Liberal Democrats, has made it clear that, in this new and dangerous world in which our oldest ally is threatening to turn its back on Europe in favour of a Pacific strategy, we must look to provide the strong leadership our continent now needs.

To protect ourselves, we must increase our defence spending as soon as possible to 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product. We must not stop there.

Politicians from all parties must get round the table and build a consensus on how we increase that spending and ensure our mutual protection.

Three years ago we promised to stand with Ukraine, to protect their people and their sovereignty. We listened to Zelensky and answered his calls. But all of that was just the beginning. The real challenge has just started.