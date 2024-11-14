How craftspeople can save Scotland’s high streets

Craftspeople’s shops are often combined with their studios, creating a visitor experience that goes beyond pure retail

As the nights start drawing in and the countdown to the festive season begins in earnest, attention returns to the plight of Scotland’s high streets. For many retailers, the coming weeks are a make-or-break period. Regardless of how many shoppers take to the streets, the challenges facing our high streets remain. And, as empty shop units increase, the attraction of ‘going into town’ as a leisure activity is fast disappearing.

These abandoned spaces are in stark contrast to the hum of industry in studios across the country where makers are busy creating unique pieces of contemporary craft. In the coming weeks, these makers will attend fairs, gallery events and host open studios to showcase their work. What makes these events special is the opportunity to appreciate their mastery up close, discover what is involved in creating beautiful craft, and learn the stories behind everything from woven blankets to ceramic vases and precious jewellery.

Buying contemporary craft is not like any other retail experience and what makes it special could hold the key to reviving our high streets. Recent research by Manchester Metropolitan University following an extensive study of 100 high streets in Britain highlighted six trends affecting future retail growth. Four of these – the growth of independent retailers; the increased desire to shop by touching, feeling and looking; the authenticity and uniqueness of goods we buy; and the trend of buying experiences instead of mass-produced, identikit items – can all be delivered by craft retail spaces.

As a nation of makers, a home of inventors, designers and engineers, making things has always had a prominent role in Scottish society. From blacksmiths to cabinetmakers, weavers to silversmiths, makers provided a vibrant presence on our high streets. Putting contemporary craft at the heart of Scotland’s towns and cities can help return that vibrancy.

From left to right: textile designer Kathleen Moodie, maker Dominique Saag, Craft Scotland director Irene Kernan and silversmith Bryony Knox at Coburg House in Edinburgh as part of events during Craft Week Scotland (Picture: Neil Hanna) | Neil Hanna

Strong regional identities

Last year’s Craft Scotland Sector Report showed that 39 per cent of makers derive income within their local authority area. This showcases craft's role in fostering tourism, creating employment, creating strong regional identities and preserving intangible cultural heritage

Many craft retail spaces are also multi-use, combining galleries, shops and studio spaces so visitors can see first hand the process, skill and creativity at play. These spaces also often host workshops contributing to the health and well-being, and cultural cohesion of Scotland.

Places like Wild Gorse Pottery in Glasgow give a window into the making process as visitors to the shop can see through to the studio where business owner and maker Jen Smith and her team are at the potter’s wheel. Central Scotland School of Craft in Dunblane runs a full programme of workshops benefiting the local economy and providing employment opportunities for craft freelancers.

This was also reflected in the Craft Scotland Sector Report showing how makers tend to be embedded in the communities in which they work – they might provide employment, they will be customers of other local businesses, and they are keen to organise and participate in local events such as design fairs or open studios.

Village-like atmosphere

Like many many independent small businesses, the craft sector has been impacted by the Covid pandemic, Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis. To address these and the needs of our high streets, we need joined-up thinking to help put more craft businesses at the heart of our communities. Like artists, makers are confronted by the rising cost of studio space across the country.

Long-term planning on our high streets that paves the way for introductory low rents for craft businesses would be a valuable first step. Even in bigger cities like London, this approach has proved successful in creating ‘village-like’ areas such as Seven Dials and Carnaby Street. For those providing experiences such as workshops and classes, funding grants for capital purchases such as equipment can help transition spaces into thriving local hubs.

High streets flourish when their retail spaces are unique to the town they’re in. A healthy high street hosts places that feel good to be in and are home to unique experiences that people want to keep coming back to again and again.

Good for the planet, good for the economy

This week, Craft Scotland has been shining a spotlight on the wide range of craft businesses across the country, from Shetland to Dumfries and Galloway. A handy map on www.craftscotland.org invites you to discover exceptional handmade pieces on your doorstep. These independent retailers play a vital role in showcasing the talent of Scotland-based makers, offering everything from furniture and textiles to ceramics and jewellery. Many are often the heart of our communities, providing a welcoming environment for both locals and visitors.

Exploring this map you’ll come across examples of craft businesses revitalising high streets whether it’s HAVØRN in Ullapool, Judith Glue in Inverness, Òr in Portree, Heather McDermott Jewellery in Callander, or Fabrik in Crail. They provide a glimpse into how craft can save our high streets and why shoppers buying Scottish craft this season will find themselves with unique pieces, ethically made, good for the planet and the local economy.

Transforming our town centres will take time but the green shoots are already visible as contemporary craft makers build on their contribution to local communities. Can makers save the high street? Yes they can and with the right support they can ensure a bright future for Scotland.