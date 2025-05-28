How controversy over ScotRail's 'horrible' AI train announcer just took a surreal twist

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imagine you’re getting on a train when suddenly a voice starts talking over a tannoy. It is saying things you’ve never said before but it is, unmistakably, your voice.

Scottish voice actor Gayanne Potter has now revealed that she discovered “ScotRail’s new horrible AI train announcer ‘Iona’ is in fact using my voice data – and nobody told me”. There’s even a fake AI image of what the fictional ‘Iona’ is supposed to look like.

Gayanne Potter has called for ScotRail to use a human voice instead of an AI one | Mark Mainz

Potter did some work for a Swedish company called ReadSpeaker some years ago, but says she thought this was to “provide text-to-speech recordings” for visually impaired people. She has been trying to persuade the firm to stop using her voice, even offering to return her original fee, but to no avail, and she’s now talking to lawyers. ReadSpeaker insists it has a contract “regarding the use of her voice”.