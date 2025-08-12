How Biddy Baxter built a national institution, the BBC's much-loved Blue Peter

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biddy Baxter had a real effect on the lives of countless people, but few would be able to put a face to her name.

Baxter, who has died at the age of 92, edited the BBC’s Blue Peter – at 67 years and counting, the world’s longest-running children’s television show – from 1965 to 1988, helping to turn the programme into essential viewing for children. She introduced the Blue Peter badge, encouraged children to send in programme ideas, and began national charitable appeals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biddy Baxter, editor of BBC show Blue Peter, with a group of schoolchildren and the show's cat Jason in 1966 (Picture: Len Trievnor/Express/Hulton Archive) | Getty Images

Former presenter Peter Duncan described her as “a true force of nature... a wonderful, inspiring person”. And while another ex-presenter, Yvette Fielding, previously accused Baxter of bullying, she added she was “so grateful to Biddy. She gave me balls of steel”.