How Biddy Baxter built a national institution, the BBC's much-loved Blue Peter
Biddy Baxter had a real effect on the lives of countless people, but few would be able to put a face to her name.
Baxter, who has died at the age of 92, edited the BBC’s Blue Peter – at 67 years and counting, the world’s longest-running children’s television show – from 1965 to 1988, helping to turn the programme into essential viewing for children. She introduced the Blue Peter badge, encouraged children to send in programme ideas, and began national charitable appeals.
Former presenter Peter Duncan described her as “a true force of nature... a wonderful, inspiring person”. And while another ex-presenter, Yvette Fielding, previously accused Baxter of bullying, she added she was “so grateful to Biddy. She gave me balls of steel”.
Generations will have fond memories of presenters like Valerie Singleton, John Noakes (”get down Shep”), Sarah Greene and Konnie Huq. It is not an exaggeration to say the UK would not have been the same without this friendly, inquisitive and wholesome programme. And without Baxter, it might simply have been just another TV show that faded into the background, rather than becoming a much-loved national institution.
