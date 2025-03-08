How an 18th-century Scottish 'cocktail' has been brought back to life for a tough taste test

Will a cauld cock ‘n’ feather prove as popular a drink as it was in 18th-century Edinburgh?

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to 18th-century writer Daniel Defoe, Edinburgh’s High Street was “the largest, longest and finest Street for Buildings and Number of Inhabitants, not in Britain only, but in the World”. However, he also noted critics’ claims that the city’s people were “not willing to live sweet and clean as other nations, but delighted in stench and nastiness”.

Defoe, who sympathised with Edinburgh’s sewerage problems, may well have sought refuge from the odours in John’s Coffee Shop and Tavern in Parliament Close, whose clientele included philosopher David Hume, economist Adam Smith and writer Walter Scott and which was apparently famous for serving a “cauld cock ‘n’ feather” – a glass of brandy with raisins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cauld cock and feather is a drink made with brandy and raisins | Malcolm Cochrane

The tavern burned down 200 years ago in the Great Fire of Edinburgh but a modern-day version is now opening on almost the same spot as the original and it will serve its predecessor’s signature drink.