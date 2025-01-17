House where Bonnie Prince Charlie survived assassination should be saved – if we can afford it

Published 17th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Bannockburn House has some rare and ornate plasterwork, in addition to a place in Jacobite history (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)Bannockburn House has some rare and ornate plasterwork, in addition to a place in Jacobite history (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)
Bannockburn House has some rare and ornate plasterwork, in addition to a place in Jacobite history (Picture: Lisa Ferguson) | National World
Bannockburn House, where Bonnie Prince Charlie stayed with his lover in 1746, needs significant emergency repairs

There are some who take an absolutist approach to heritage, insisting that because some minor figure from the past once stayed in some ramshackle ruin, it must be preserved in perpetuity for its six annual visitors to enjoy.

Then there are those who’d happily bulldoze a work of architectural genius to put up a multi-story car park. Finding the right path between these extremes takes considerable judgment, with particular attention being paid to the cost.

According to campaigners, Bannockburn House needs £400,000 of emergency funding from Historic Environment Scotland to protect it because of structural issues and problems with water getting into the building.

In 1746, Bonnie Prince Charlie recuperated from illness at the house, helped by his lover, Clementina Walkinshaw, with whom he had a child. He also survived an assassination attempt there, with volunteers recently finding a hole in the wall created by a musketball.

This is a great story about a significant historical figure and we hope it’s possible to save the building. Whether that is a realistic prospect in the current financial situation remains to be seen but we wish them well in their endeavours.

