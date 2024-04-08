Breast cancer is the most common form of the disease (Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Popping out for bacon rolls, I didn’t expect to bump into someone with an inspirational story and an infectious determination to make a difference for others facing one of life’s biggest challenges. Nor to be given a timely reminder of how much we still have to do as politicians to support our families and communities in dealing with breast cancer.

But that’s exactly what happened. The House of Hope Scotland is Edinburgh woman Lisa Fleming’s vision to create Scotland’s first bespoke well-being and support centre for those impacted by breast cancer. The building she has in mind is just across the road from my office, and when I popped out she and her team were taking the pictures for their Buy a Brick of Hope campaign just outside our door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The conversation which followed was one I wish all politicians and those in a position to help could hear. Lisa plans to raise £500K to buy and convert that building to offer a range of services, classes and therapies for patients and families who are dealing with Scotland’s most common cancer.

A sanctuary for patients

The statistics are frightening. Every year around 4,800 people in Scotland are diagnosed and across the UK it is estimated that one woman every ten minutes is told that she has the life-threatening disease. For Lisa, that moment came seven years ago when she was told that she had secondary breast cancer.

But she is now determined to use her experience to help others by creating a haven, a sanctuary for patients, their partners and families, that can offer the support they need away from a clinical hospital setting. Somewhere they can feel welcome and secure in the company of those who understand because they have been through it too.

As politicians, we often focus on frightening statistics about cancer. We all know about the lengthy waiting times. The problems which were exacerbated during the pandemic and the pressures on our NHS staff and facilities that make it increasingly difficult to keep up with provision of medical support. More research is needed. Those are all hugely important issues deserving of every conceivable effort and improvement we can muster.

Almost beyond words

But it is surely also important not to lose sight of the emotional impact on those fearful for the future of loved ones and how they will find the resilience they need. I never cease to marvel at how much is achieved not just by the professionals in our support services but by the many thousands of volunteers, many of whom are moved to help by their own or a loved one’s experience of cancer.

The contribution of wonderful places like the network of Maggie’s Centres which have grown up and the amazing campaigning of charities like The Darker Side of Pink, which creates awareness of metastatic breast cancer and the need to fund research, are almost beyond words. But sadly we are still realising what more is needed and, listening to Lisa’s plans for a community-based, bespoke facility, it is clear that it could fill a gap that desperately needs filled.

This past week the House of Hope Scotland fundraising campaign took its first steps towards its goal. I am hoping before long they will be my newest neighbours.