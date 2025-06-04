Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a new review, there are some 138 potential treatments for Alzheimer’s disease – the most common cause of dementia – currently being assessed in clinical trials. The news prompted Dr Sheona Scales, of Alzheimer's Research UK, to say there is now “hope on the horizon for people with Alzheimer's”.

Another expert, Dr Emma Mead, of the Oxford Drug Discovery Institute, said scientists had reached “a tipping point in dementia research as we understand more and more about the diseases” that cause it.

Dementia is a most cruel disease (Picture: Joe Giddens) | PA

New drugs usually take a long time to reach the point where they are routinely prescribed and optimistic results in trials don’t always produce an effective treatment. However, the palpable excitement of leading scientists in the field suggests a significant breakthrough may be close.