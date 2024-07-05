The Liberal Democrats will campaign for a fair deal for carers, to improve access to GPs and dentists, and stop sewage being dumped in our rivers

Across the UK, this is the best election result that the Liberal Democrats have achieved since our party was founded. We have demolished the blue wall and toppled huge chunks of the acid yellow wall of the SNP.

In huge swathes of Scotland, we have shown that it is only the Liberal Democrats who can defeat the SNP and put the issues that matter first. We have beaten the Conservatives in scores of seats across the country, turning the former constituencies of Conservative Prime Ministers – Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Theresa May – a bright, beaming Lib Dem gold.

I am so proud of the Liberal Democrats’ positive and energetic campaign. Our hardworking candidates and campaigners have knocked on doors and delivered leaflets in all weathers. And I want to thank the millions of people who have put their faith in us to deliver the change that our country needs.

This election result means the Liberal Democrats are back as a major force in British politics. There are far more liberals than nationalists on the benches of the House of Commons today. Everyone can see that we have made a huge leap forward, and we are going to keep doing that in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Throughout the campaign, we have spoken to thousands of people, and all of them were dismayed by the chaos and neglect we have seen in the last few years. We have heard stories of people who have had to wait hours for an ambulance, weeks for a GP, and months to start cancer treatment.

But people are also optimistic that a brighter future is possible. I want them to know that the Liberal Democrats want that future too – we will listen to everyone and stand up for the issues that matter to them at every step of the way.

Just take Susan Murray, for instance. She will be the finest local champion for Mid Dunbartonshire. Our hopes are high that Angus MacDonald will retake Charles Kennedy's former seat – Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, where there will be a recount – and show that the Liberal Democrats are the strongest voice for the Highlands.

Our fantastic MPs will be part of a strengthened Liberal Democrat group from across the UK who will focus on giving our nation's carers a fair deal, getting you fast access to GPs and dentists, and stopping the practice of dumping sewage in our rivers. We have been the only party to bring social care out of the shadows and put forward bold plans to end the crisis after that sector – our party leader Ed Davey's backstory has been so powerful in articulating that.

Every Liberal Democrat elected this week will fight tirelessly for a fair deal for you, your family and your community. Whether you voted for us or not, we will work our hearts out for you and show you the true meaning of public service.