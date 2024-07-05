Keir Starmer’s election victory is a historic moment and Labour will now set to set about making work pay, delivering more NHS appointments, and cutting energy bills

There are moments in history when the very foundations of our politics are shaken and re-ordered. 1924. 1945. 1997. And now 2024. What we have witnessed over the last 24 hours is a political earthquake every bit as profound as the Attlee landslide of 1945 or the Blair triumph in 1997.

It is an event as pivotal in the history of our country as that moment, 100 years ago in 1924, when Labour formed its first government. The country demanded change and the country delivered it by sending Keir Starmer to Number 10 with a colossal majority. After 14 years of Tory sleaze, cuts, incompetence and failure, we now have a Labour government ready to bring our nation together and deliver the fundamental change that the people of the UK have demanded.

As I write these words, the dust has still not settled from the election. I – like so many across the country – am still reeling from the news that Labour is once more in power – a mere five years on from our worst defeat in modern history. What Keir Starmer has achieved has been little less than breathtaking.

Labour supporters celebrate as exit polls predict the party's landslide election win (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Keir found a party in the lurch, haemorrhaging support and seemingly destined for the scrapheap of history. In just a handful of years, he has put Labour back into the service of working people, back in the social democratic tradition we thrive in, and now back where we belong – in power.

37 champions for Scotland

Here in Scotland, this election is of truly historic magnitude. In 2019, Scottish Labour suffered its worst Scottish performance on record. We finished in fourth place, with only one MP and even the Green party was prophesising that it would replace us. But under the dynamic and principled leadership of Anas Sarwar, our fortunes have been reversed.

As SNP seat after SNP seat fell before us, the power of Anas Sarwar’s message became clear – the age of the politics of division is over, and the time for change has come. In our 37 new MPs, Scotland has champions who will always put the national interest before the party interest.

Our MPs will put Scotland at the heart of a Labour government and deliver the change Scotland needs. A team of Scottish MPs who lead from the front and deliver for their communities – not sit on the opposition benches and grandstand.

The change we need

It now falls to Scottish Labour to deliver for the Scottish people on our promise of change. We will make work pay for Scots, delivering a pay boost for over 200,000 of the lowest-paid workers. We will deliver funding to allow for 160,000 new NHS appointments to cut waiting lists. And we will switch on GB Energy – a publicly owned energy company based in Scotland that will deliver jobs and drive down bills.

But this is only the beginning. By proving that our party can deliver for Scots, we can begin to make the case for a Scottish Labour government here in 2026. A Scottish Labour government focussed on your priorities. A Scottish Labour government that will fix our NHS, tackle inequality and deliver the change Scotland needs.

This is what is on offer. Join us on the journey for change.