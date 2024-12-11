Here's one Scottish Parliament deepfake video that we'd like to see

Turning politicians into ballet stars might boost Scottish Parliament TV’s ratings

In the documentary, Ian Hislop's Fake News: A True History, we were invited to believe what we could see with our eyes as the Private Eye editor danced like Rudolf Nureyev across our TV screens. Of course, we knew this could not be real and the reason behind his dramatic performance was to highlight the dangers of ‘deepfake’ videos, which can be so good that they look and sound just like the real thing.

Now a new report has warned that film from Scottish Parliament TV could be used to make AI deepfakes. Expert Dr Ben Collier said that live streaming proceedings at Holyrood had “introduced new security risks that could threaten public trust in democracy”. All very serious, it’s true.

A song and dance routine might spice up the proceedings in the Scottish Parliament (Picture: Andrew Cowan/pool) | Getty Images