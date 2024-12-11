Here's one Scottish Parliament deepfake video that we'd like to see
In the documentary, Ian Hislop's Fake News: A True History, we were invited to believe what we could see with our eyes as the Private Eye editor danced like Rudolf Nureyev across our TV screens. Of course, we knew this could not be real and the reason behind his dramatic performance was to highlight the dangers of ‘deepfake’ videos, which can be so good that they look and sound just like the real thing.
Now a new report has warned that film from Scottish Parliament TV could be used to make AI deepfakes. Expert Dr Ben Collier said that live streaming proceedings at Holyrood had “introduced new security risks that could threaten public trust in democracy”. All very serious, it’s true.
However, deepfake videos can also be quite funny. We don’t know about you, but we’d probably raise a chuckle if John Swinney, Kate Forbes and the rest of his Cabinet suddenly started pirouetting balletically around the debating chamber, to music provided by an impromptu skiffle band formed by Anas Sarwar, Russell Findlay and Lorna Slater. Now that would be Parliament TV worth watching...
