Heathrow Airport shutdown shows how vulnerable UK is to growing array of threats

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heathrow Airport is the largest in Europe and a major global travel hub. Last year, nearly 84 million people – more than the population of the UK – passed through its gates.

For such an economically important part of our transport network to have been shut down by a fire at an electricity substation is a reminder of how fragile this country’s vital infrastructure can be. Heathrow said that its back-up power systems had “operated as expected” but added they were not designed to “allow us to run a full operation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clearly, there is a cost-benefit analysis to be done for every back-up and failsafe. If the worst never happens, it’s hardly worth spending money in preparation for it.

A fire rages at the Hayes electricity substation near Heathrow (Picture: London Fire Brigade) | PA

Russia plotting ‘acts of air terror’

However, the problem is there are dangers on multiple fronts, and some are growing. While the cause of the fire is unclear, the involvement of counter-terrorism police in the investigation demonstrates that there are genuine concerns on that front. Isis and other such terrorist groups still pose a threat.

The involvement of hostile states is also a possibility. In January, Poland’s Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, accused Russia of plotting “acts of air terror, not just against Poland but against airlines across the globe”. And in April last year, Czech government minister Martin Kupka claimed Russia had made “thousands of attempts” to attack railways in Europe since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Climate change is leading to more extreme weather, such as storms and floods that can damage infrastructure with potentially dangerous knock-on effects. According to the Association of British Insurers, total property insurance claims in the UK hit a record £5.7 billion last year, “following significant and consistent bad weather”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Shepherd, the association’s head of general insurance policy, said the figures were a “blunt reminder of the devastating damage that adverse weather can cause”, and stressed the need for “climate resilience” measures.