Covid vaccines: It's heartless and stupid not to immunise the world – Scotsman comment

As John Major spoke of the dangers to democracy in the UK, another former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, once again sounded the alarm over an issue that risks slipping out the public spotlight.

By Scotsman comment
Friday, 11th February 2022, 12:30 pm
A health worker vaccinates a woman against Covid in Siaya, Kenya. But just 11 per cent of people in Africa have been immunised (Picture: Brian Ongoro/AFP via Getty Images)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Saying people had become “complacent” about Covid, Gordon Brown warned that global health funds were running out of money and poor countries were struggling to vaccinate their populations.

In the world’s rich nations, about 75 per cent of the population has been vaccinated, but in Africa, more than a year since the first vaccines were developed, the figure is just 11 per cent.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter

As has been said many times before, a virus does not respect national boundaries so it is the vaccination rate of all humanity that really matters.

Brown told an Oxfam podcast that rich countries content to vaccinate their own citizens were taking “a narrow view of national self-interest”, saying a “mutating crisis” could cost them trillions of pounds.

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: Omicron wave is ending but pandemic is ‘not close’ to being over...

He also pointed out the humanitarian cost of the refusal to waive patents on vaccines so poor nations could produce their own supplies cheaply and save lives. “What's happened in Africa is as bad as what happened under colonial rule,” he added.

We like to think we are more enlightened than our ancestors in the days of Empire, but if we simply congratulate ourselves on vaccination rates in Scotland or the UK and pay little attention to the situation in the wider world, we are being not only reckless with our own health, but heartless to the suffering of fellow humans.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Gordon BrownPrime MinisterScotsmanAfricaScotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.