All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
18 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
18 minutes ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
52 minutes ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
1 hour ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
1 hour ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
3 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets

Harry Belafonte was a hero of the civil rights movement – Scotsman comment

Singer, actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte, who has died at the age of 96, led an extraordinary life.

By Scotsman comment
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
 Comment
US singer Harry Belafonte, pictured in 1976, has died at the age of 96 (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)US singer Harry Belafonte, pictured in 1976, has died at the age of 96 (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)
US singer Harry Belafonte, pictured in 1976, has died at the age of 96 (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

His album, Belafonte, was the first number one on the newly created US Billboard album chart in 1956, while his follow-up, Calypso, became the first to sell more than a million copies. Songs like Day-O (The Banana Boat Song), Mary’s Boy Child and Island in the Sun were global hits, including in the UK.

In 1960, he became the first black performer to win an Emmy award, for his show Tonight With Belafonte. But despite his success, he was not immune to the prevalent racist attitudes of the time. A deal with a proposed sponsor fell apart when the company asked him to segregate black and white performers on his show. Another sponsor’s representative unsuccessfully demanded a retake after white singer Petula Clark touched Belafonte’s arm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Increasingly he became involved in the civil rights movement. He bailed Martin Luther King Jr out of jail in Alabama, funded the ‘Freedom Riders’ who challenged unlawful segregation in the US South, and protested against apartheid in South Africa, among other actions. He was controversial and well to the left of the political spectrum but, for many, he was a strong voice against racism who used his considerable fame to promote equality.

However, writing in the New York Times in 2020, he said that while he had “no complaints” about his life, “the problems faced by most Americans of colour seem as dire and entrenched as they were half a century ago”. Particularly from a singer of such joyous songs, it was a sad indictment of the modern world.

Related topics:Scotsman
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.