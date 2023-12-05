The first use of 'rizz' to mean 'charisma' is credited to Kai Cenat, seen accepting the YouTube Streamer of the Year award (Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

Do you have rizz? No, we didn’t think so. But that’s not to say we think you lack ‘charisma’. Just that you’d probably not put it quite like American YouTuber Kai Cenat apparently first did in 2021: “[cha] rizz [ma]”. However, enough people are saying it that the Oxford University Press has decided to make rizz its word of the year.

So, we suppose it’s possible that we’ll all be saying it without much thought sometime soon. For while English teachers, once upon a time, drilled school children in the allegedly ‘correct’ way to speak and write the language, now there is a widespread acceptance that it is, and always has been, constantly evolving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad