The People's Palace in Glasgow is an important part of Scotland's built heritage (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA)

For a city that has seen too much of its built heritage go up in flames – from Carnbooth House hotel and the Tontine building last year to Glasgow School of Art – the loss of the historic People’s Palace would be a tragedy too far.

So the news that Glasgow Life, which runs the city’s culture and sports, has secured £850,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to help create a “dynamic, community-led museum” – in keeping with its traditions – and revamp the associated Winter Gardens is a tremendous fillip, particularly because it paves the way for a further award of up to £7.5 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad