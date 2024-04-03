Headlights that dazzle other drivers are a serious problem on the roads (Picture: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

It appears some motorists are blissfully unaware of a simple fact: headlights can kill. Or rather, over-bright headlights or drivers who fail to dim them can cause an accident that results in someone’s death. So the UK Government’s decision to launch a review of headlight glare will be welcomed by many who have found themselves momentarily blinded while driving.

It comes after a survey commissioned by the RAC found considerable concern about this issue among motorists. Modern cars’ use of LED lights, which can create a more intense beam; badly aligned headlights; and an increase in the number of SUVs, which sit higher on the road, are thought to be behind rising complaints.

