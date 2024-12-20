Gisèle Pelicot's bravery must inspire Scotland to tackle shockingly low rape conviction rate

Gisèle Pelicot’s decision to waive her right to anonymity has had a profound effect

For nearly ten years, Gisèle Pelicot was drugged by her then husband so that he and dozens of other men could rape her. It is a crime of such magnitude, such horror, such betrayal, that it is difficult to comprehend.

Dominique Pelicot, 72, has now been given the maximum possible sentence of 20 years – meaning he will, hopefully, die in prison – while his 50 co-defendants were sentenced to between three and 15 years, most for rape, with two for sexual assault.

It is an important feature of justice systems the world over that victims of rape are granted anonymity. Otherwise, some would choose not to report the crime and a guilty man would go free.

Gisèle Pelicot is a hero of France – and the world (Picture: Miguel Medina) | AFP via Getty Images

However Gisèle Pelicot, who kept her married name for the trial so her grandchildren could be proud of being related to her, rather than suffer the shame of carrying their grandfather’s name, chose to waive that right.

She has now become a French feminist hero and a global icon for the fight against male sexual violence. As our columnist Susan Dalgety has rightly suggested, she should be everyone’s Person of the Year for 2024.

Describing the trial as a “very difficult ordeal”, Gisèle Pelicot, 72, said yesterday: “I wanted all of society to be a witness to the debates that took place here. I never regretted making this decision. I have trust in our capacity to collectively project ourselves towards a future where all, women and men, can live in harmony, with respect and mutual understanding. Thank you.”

The Scottish Government has recognised this is a problem, but was forced to abandon its misguided plan to pilot juryless rape trials after lawyers and others pointed out this would lead to wrongful convictions. We need more justice, not less.