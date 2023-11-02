Getting older is no problem. You just have to live long enough, says Groucho - Fiona Duff

​It’s funny how things change as you get older. I used to dread going to the dentist – sitting there shaking in the waiting room listening to the drill attacking someone else’s teeth.

​ I had an appointment yesterday and it was no problem at all. In fact these days I quite like the opportunity to lie down for 10 minutes during the day.

My dentist is one of the chattiest people I know. She blathers away knowing that I can’t interrupt her while my mouth is wide open.

It is obviously a good job for someone who likes to hold the conversation completely in their own hands.

I also used to quite like driving; a trip up from London to see the family wasn’t really something I dreaded. These days I find it gets me in a bit of a panic.

I think any other car at a junction is going to shoot out and crash into me. And don’t get me started about driving in the dark or on the motorway when it is raining.

If I won the Lottery, I would employ a driver as soon as possible.

When I was younger I used to have a pony and would gallop about jumping over hedges and felt free and in control.

More recently a friend persuaded me to go riding with her and as soon as I was in the saddle I got vertigo (it really wasn’t that big a horse) and couldn’t go faster than a trot for fear of tumbling off and cracking my head.

In the old days that was just collateral damage – I have stitches all over my head to prove it. Mind you, there are some who might sway that that explains a lot.

Ho hum, I suppose it’s all just part of getting older, like having to wear glasses to read a menu or having the TV volume at full blast when watching anything (it will be subtitles next).