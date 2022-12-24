The Tories would be daft to veto the Gender Recognition Reform Bill just as, in my view, the Scottish Parliament has been daft to pass it.

A veto would create exactly the kind of phoney conflict which motivates our First Minister to get up in the morning.

Whether the rest of the UK will recognise self-certification of a gender change is another question on which it is entitled to take a view, just as Holyrood is entitled to determine what happens within its own sphere of law-making.

While two-thirds of Scots opposed what has been done, most will accept that the business is concluded and the consequences should be awaited. It is not suitable territory for a constitutional stand-off.

Much more significant will be the public perception that this is just about the only issue MSPs could get excited about. Late-night sittings? Nationalist MSPs defying the whip? Would it not be encouraging to see the same strength of feeling applied to other matters on which they vote like sheep?

If the same passion was displayed on matters like the state of the NHS or the dastardly treatment of local government, then the Holyrood parliament would be a healthier democratic forum. Normally, its rules and ethos are geared to limiting debate and stifling dissent.