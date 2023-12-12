There are good reasons why the Scottish Government should not appeal against the Gender Recognition Reform bill ruling

The Scottish Government has a right to bring an appeal against the Court of Session’s ruling that the UK Government decision to block its Gender Recognition Reform Bill was legal. However, as Humza Yousaf considers his next step, he should take into consideration a number of factors that argue against pursuing his spat with Westminster.

Ahead of next week’s Scottish Budget, which will have to address a looming £1 billion black hole in the government’s finances, cost has to be a consideration. Spending more taxpayers’ money on legal bills – after Scotland’s highest court has ruled – will strike many as throwing good money after bad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthermore, at a time when public services – such as education, the NHS, and the police – are in a state of crisis, it sends out the wrong message about our government’s priorities. It simply has other more pressing issues to deal with and all its energies should be directed at solving them what are very real problems for millions of people. If ministers fail to do so, it will be bad for the country and may also damage support for the SNP.

With Scottish Secretary Alister Jack yesterday saying he is “minded” to pursue the Scottish Government for around £150,000 in costs relating to the court battle so far, it would be inexcusable for that bill to spiral any further with minimal chances of success

Mr Yousaf said yesterday his government had not come to a decision on whether to appeal but pledged to work “with pace”. The decision to drop the case should not take long .

Some SNP politicians appear to think there is advantage to be gained by pursuing the line that this represents outrageous Westminster interference in devolution – and therefore another reason to support independence.

However, there seems little evidence that this rallying cry is gaining much traction with voters. Suspicions may also grow that the government isusing the row as an attempted distraction from its ‘day job’ woes.