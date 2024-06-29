Gen Z voter apathy is understandable but they need to realise the future of the free world is at stake

Just 84 out of 195 countries are democracies and the Global Freedom Index has declined for the 17th consecutive year, so go out and vote, says Stephen Jardine

I can still remember my first time because I had no idea what to expect. Growing up, the day of a general election meant sitting outside the polling station in a hot car while my parents voted. I had no idea what happened inside because, like pubs and betting shops, it wasn’t a place for kids.

So when it came time for me to pick up my democratic mandate, I was as prepared for that as I was for my first time trying to bet on the Grand National. First challenge was what to say to the party representatives hanging about outside the polling station. I’ve never understood the point of them. After six weeks of seemingly endless election coverage, does anyone switch their vote at the last moment on the basis of a smile from the nice lady in a yellow raincoat?

Eyes down, I ran the barricade and made it inside to the stern staff at the trestle table who always seem poised to tell you your name is not on the list. Instead I was handed the voting slip and ushered towards the weird booth contraption.

Polling stations can be daunting if you are young and it's your first time (Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

What happens next is between you and the strange little pencil. Who makes them, by the way? Is there an entire stubby pencil industry that only swings into gear once every five years? Vote cast, it just remains to put the slip in the ballot box and then walk home, job done.

As a democratic mandate, it really couldn’t be easier but that won’t prevent millions ignoring Thursday’s general election. Turnout predictions are gloomy and young people remain a worryingly adrift. Latest figures show a quarter of those aged under 25 failed to register to vote.

“Why bother, my vote can’t make any difference” seems to be a common response. However that's not the approach young people take to climate change, an issue where they seem particularly engaged. It might seem pointless in a world where China is opening two new coal-fired power stations every week but we’re still committed to doing our bit and trying to change things.

Perhaps it’s down to politicians not speaking about the subjects they feel are important to them. When the discourse is about tax, savings rates and pensions, it’s not surprising 78 per cent of over-65s voted in the 2019 election compared to 54 per cent of under-24s.

Then there is the stubby pencil. In an age when you can find a date by swiping on your phone or order pizza by clicking an app, the trudge to the polling station on a wet Thursday must mystify Gen Z. From compulsory voting to automatic registration and voting-age reform, there are measures to address the apathy but above all this is the fact that it's our duty as citizens.

It’s less than 100 years since women in this country got the vote on the same basis as men. Some gave their lives to achieve that. And what we take for granted doesn’t extend to others.