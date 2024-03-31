Demonising political opponents is a defining characteristic of populism. Instead of a debate that is capable of producing a workable solution to a problem or a reasonable compromise, it creates an endless argument – exploited by populists for their own ends, usually power – that becomes increasingly bitter, sometimes to the point of violence. The more vitriolic the rhetoric, the better it ‘works’ on social media, with algorithms promoting hot-headed remarks above sensible ones, giving the impression that both sides are extremists utterly incapable of negotiating or seeing another point of view.

So while it may seem over the top that experts in peace-building, from the Centre for Good Relations, veterans of places like Belfast and the Middle East, have been drafted in to help resolve ongoing disputes between the two ‘tribes’ of gamekeepers and environmentalists, perhaps it is not such an outlandish idea. At the very least, it serves as a reminder of what can happen when disputes get out of hand, clannish attitudes prevail and peaceful democratic debate is drowned out.