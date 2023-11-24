It is vital that children become skilled in using computers (Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Given the need for children to develop digital skills if they, and Scotland as a whole, are to prosper as computers become increasingly central to the world of work and life in general, the SNP campaign pledge to provide a free laptop to every school pupil, made ahead of the 2021 Scottish Parliament election, was a significant one. However, more than two years on, the £14 million project has now been delayed once again.

Voters are entitled to feel let down, not least because this is only the latest example of nationalist politicians over-promising and under-delivering. And then there is also the hundreds of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money that has been squandered on, for example, the farcical and ongoing attempts to build two ferries at the nationalised Ferguson Marine shipyard. If they had been built within budget, more than £240 million, and counting, would have been saved.