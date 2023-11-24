Further delay of SNP's free laptops for school pupils plan should prompt scepticism about its promises – Scotsman comment
Given the need for children to develop digital skills if they, and Scotland as a whole, are to prosper as computers become increasingly central to the world of work and life in general, the SNP campaign pledge to provide a free laptop to every school pupil, made ahead of the 2021 Scottish Parliament election, was a significant one. However, more than two years on, the £14 million project has now been delayed once again.
Voters are entitled to feel let down, not least because this is only the latest example of nationalist politicians over-promising and under-delivering. And then there is also the hundreds of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money that has been squandered on, for example, the farcical and ongoing attempts to build two ferries at the nationalised Ferguson Marine shipyard. If they had been built within budget, more than £240 million, and counting, would have been saved.
So when the next election arrives and the SNP churns out its latest word salad of soundbite promises that seem too good to be true, scepticism should be our watchword.
