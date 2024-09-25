The Princes Street and Waverley Valley Strategy will see this important and historic area improved, coinciding with plans to develop George Street​

​Tomorrow’s full council meeting up in the City Chambers looks like being a rather sedate affair.

​I have scoured the agenda and have not found many significant bones of contention – which can, of course, be a good sign and could indicate that, at least for this meeting, the agenda reflects the bread and butter issues that affect the city.

The leader’s report paints a rather optimistic picture as Councillor Cammy Day reflects on domestic issues, rather than international events, which the council has no control over – no matter how hard it tries to convince itself otherwise.

Cammy’s report kicks off with “I’m going to start with some good news: not for the first time Edinburgh has been named as the best UK city outside of London for growth and economic performance, with the city standing out for its high levels of productivity, income and employment, and health.”

Mercifully, Cammy has resisted the temptation to claim any credit for this recognition.

He then addresses the question of the impending implementation of a visitor levy for the city, noting that the council can now embark on its 12-week public consultation exercise when “the views from residents, visitors and businesses” will be sought on the draft scheme.

After which, some excuse will likely be found to ignore the outcome in favour of the council’s own pet projects - unless, of course, both align.

Next on Cammy’s list is the plans to reinvigorate Princes Street and its gardens. To an imaginary fanfare he proclaims that “Our bold new vision for Princes Street and the Waverley Valley, published earlier this month, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to continue redeveloping this area in a sympathetic way, entirely in keeping with our World Heritage Site and net zero goals.”

Forgive me for stifling a yawn but I have heard all this before. The council shelves in its store cupboard must be buckling under the weight of previous plans for Princes Street Gardens and the Bandstand which have gathered so much dust that they now must constitute a health hazard.

One year ago this week I wrote about organ and tissue donation and Cammy also gives some space to this matter, informing council that the City Chambers and the EICC “will be turning pink” this week.

The NHS tells us that “Organ and Tissue Donation Week is a week-long campaign that takes place every year, raising awareness about the ongoing need for organ donors. More than 7600 people are in need of an organ transplant, including over 250 children. Each year around 1400 people donate, but despite these remarkable people the waiting list continues to rise.”

Although everyone in Scotland is deemed to be a donor, family members are still contacted to seek their approval for the donation of an organ, which can prove to be a little difficult if they are not sure what their deceased family member would have wanted. However, if they are on the register that should remove any doubt.

The NHS wants people to know that “It takes just two minutes to register your decision to become an organ donor and you could save up to nine lives.”

Cllr Day rounds of his report by referring to Edinburgh’s forthcoming Hogmanay celebrations, next year’s Oasis concerts at Murrayfield and the filming of an “upcoming adaptation of Frankenstein” in The Old Town.