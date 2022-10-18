Those who are eligible could even get help through their Warmer Homes Scotland programme. Households could get help worth around £5,000. The programme has already improved almost 30,000 homes since 2015 – totalling a cost of almost £ 8million.

Managed by WarmWorks, they can make improvements in your home that keep the heat in and increase its energy efficiency. Many more homes across Scotland could be eligible for support this winter as the initiative has been extended. Householders who got in touch with Home Energy Scotland before – but who did not meet the qualification criteria – may find that they do so now; so, it is a good idea to get back in contact to see what is available. It is estimated that an additional 110,000 Scottish households may now be eligible.

As well as financial support through Warmer Homes Scotland, our advisors help customers identify practical savings they can make at home, either by changing the way they use energy or carrying out energy-saving home improvements. Firstly, they will look at improving insulation, from floor to loft - there are plenty of cost-effective ways to insulate your home and keep it feeling warm. Secondly, draught proofing is one of the cheapest and most effective ways to keep cosy. And thirdly, understand your heating controls – the right heating controls will let you keep your home at a comfortable temperature without wasting fuel or heat.

Harry Mayers, Head of Home Energy Scotland

Nothing is more important than keeping safe and warm in the colder months; we want to improve as many homes as we can and there’s more scope for cost-saving improvements with the eligibility criteria being broadened. We encourage people to get in touch to see if any improvements can be made to lessen the effects of the challenging winter facing us all.

We have heard first-hand from people who have received the support and benefited from these measures, just how much of a life-changing impact they have had in making their home run more efficiently. Taking advantage of the practical advice and incentives offered by Home Energy Scotland will not only see benefits in the short term but will lead to further savings in the years to come.

To see if you’re eligible for Warmer Homes Scotland – even if you have applied before – and to explore the other ways we can help you save money and stay warmer at home, visit our website at homeenergyscotland.org.