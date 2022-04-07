Free rail travel a priority for visually impared people - Craig Spalding

Sight loss can impact independent living in so many ways. For many people living with a visual impairment, public transport is the only means they have to make journeys around the country. Driving a car is no longer, or indeed has never been, an option for many with an eye condition. Local transport networks and Scotland’s rail network play a crucial part in enabling independence in the community for people with sight loss.

But when it comes to getting out and about around Scotland on the train network, many visually impaired people who are supported by our organisation tell us there are a number of practical issues acting as barriers to independent travel for blind and partially sighted people.

From difficulties in being able to see ticket machine screens or platform numbers, to being unable to navigate safely and efficiently around a station without a guide, we hear that travelling by train alone can often be extremely challenging and feel daunting for many people with sight loss, with some even choosing to avoid it altogether.

Sight Scotland recently installed new advertising at Haymarket Station to raise awareness among commuters. Pictured is service user Joe being guided through the station. (Photograph: MAVERICK PHOTO AGENCY)

Furthermore, with different concessionary and companion schemes in different local authorities across Scotland, at Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans we’ve heard first-hand from blind and partially sighted people our organisation supports about how confusing and challenging that can be.

This feedback is concerning. All the more so after two years of a pandemic which has impacted people with sight loss disproportionately and profoundly. We must ensure equality of access to this important provision of companion support for rail travel for blind and partially sighted people in all areas of the country. As the number of people with sight loss increases in Scotland, it has never been more urgent to address the issue of accessibility of rail travel for visually impaired people.

That’s why, as Scotland’s biggest third sector sight loss organisation, Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans is calling for a new national policy in Scotland for free rail travel across Scotland for visually impaired people who hold a National (Scotland) Concessionary Travel for Blind Persons card and their companions.

As Scotrail moves into public ownership, there is the opportunity to create a rail network in Scotland which is inclusive for blind and partially sighted people on which they can travel confidently, safely and efficiently, supported by their travel companion, and free of uncertainties about changing concessionary and companion schemes as they travel across local authority borders.

Gus Cross, 50, of Drumchapel, is an army veteran who has sight loss due to the eye condition diabetic retinopathy. Gus told us about the importance of having a travel companion: “Due to my sight loss, my ability to get out independently has been affected. I can’t really use the trains on my own. The problem is seeing what’s on the timetables. It gives me more independence to have someone there with me.

“A travel companion is also important as there’s the gap between the train and the platform that people with sight loss can’t always see. People with disabilities, including people with sight loss, often need help to make sure they’re getting to the right platform and getting on the right train.”

Now is the time for the Scottish Government to work together with local authorities to establish this new national policy for free rail travel for visually impaired people and their companions for an inclusive Scotland.

You can find out more about Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans’ Fair Rail Vision at sightscotland.org.uk/FairRail